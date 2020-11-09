Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) versus Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $172.61 million 0.95 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.44 Invitation Homes $1.76 billion 9.20 $145.46 million $1.25 23.18

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group. Q&K International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 1 12 1 3.00

Invitation Homes has a consensus target price of $31.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 9.83% 2.15% 1.01%

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Q&K International Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

