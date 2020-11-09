Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.58.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 252.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.