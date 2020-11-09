IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

