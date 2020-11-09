iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

