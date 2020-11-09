iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

