iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $82,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000.

MTUM stock opened at $154.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

