iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $196.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

