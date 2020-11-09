iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $196.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.