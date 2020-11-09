iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.