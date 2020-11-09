iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Silver Trust worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 554,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,561,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

