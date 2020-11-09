iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $116.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

