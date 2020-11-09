iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.