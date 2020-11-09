iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $53,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $321.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

