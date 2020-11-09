Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

INN stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

