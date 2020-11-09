Isthmus Partners LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vera Bradley worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 311.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 262,040 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 160.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

