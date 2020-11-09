Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $196.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

