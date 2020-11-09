Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average is $172.18. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

