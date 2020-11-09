Jibrel Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $78,272.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

