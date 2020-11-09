JMP Securities Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $435.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $365.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

TYL opened at $414.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $428.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

