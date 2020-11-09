Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $545.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kadmon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,150,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 685,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 489,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

