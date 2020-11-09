Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

KDMN opened at $3.19 on Monday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kadmon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kadmon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

