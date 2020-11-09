Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kansas City Southern worth $63,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $447,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 291,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $183.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

