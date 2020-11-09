KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

