Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $127.81 on Monday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

