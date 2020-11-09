Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,533. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

