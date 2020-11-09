KeyCorp Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

