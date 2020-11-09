Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 849,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,827.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 502,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

