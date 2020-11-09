Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $885.95 million, a PE ratio of 146.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

