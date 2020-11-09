Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Klépierre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Klépierre stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

