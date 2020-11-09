Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

