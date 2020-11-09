Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by CIBC from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,031,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,890,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

