LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,030 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

LPLA opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

