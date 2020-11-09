Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 214,653 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,900.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Polaris worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,975. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

