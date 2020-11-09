Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 99,005 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $215.47 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.15.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $510,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

