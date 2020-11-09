Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,459 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.