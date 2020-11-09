Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $230,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Incyte by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 28.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.15 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

