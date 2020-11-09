Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.39.

NYSE BA opened at $157.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

