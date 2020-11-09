Mackay Shields LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $299.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68. The stock has a market cap of $811.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

