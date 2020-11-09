Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in American Express by 49.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 8,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

