Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,487 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,148,000 after acquiring an additional 284,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $83.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

