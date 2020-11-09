Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 184,600 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

