Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 130,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after buying an additional 155,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

