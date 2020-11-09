Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

