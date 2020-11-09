Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Intuit stock opened at $352.26 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

