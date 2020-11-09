Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $161.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

