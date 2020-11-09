Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

