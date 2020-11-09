Mackay Shields LLC Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.