Mackay Shields LLC Has $18.07 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $112,871,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 882.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after buying an additional 303,520 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $279.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

