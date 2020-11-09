Mackay Shields LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

