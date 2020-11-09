Mackay Shields LLC Has $99.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V opened at $198.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

