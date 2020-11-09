Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 311.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

TTWO stock opened at $175.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

